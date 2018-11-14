Report: Phil Foden Set to Sign New Long-Term Manchester City Contract

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is reportedly set to commit his future to the club and sign a new long-term contract with the Premier League champions.

According to James Ducker at the Daily Telegraph, the 18-year-old midfielder "will shortly put pen to paper on a lucrative new deal."

Manchester City see Foden as the successor to David Silva and are keen to keep hold of him after links with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, per the report.

Foden is widely regarded as being one of Manchester City's brightest young talents. Despite the competition for places at the Etihad Stadium, he has already made 10 appearances this season in all competitions.

The teenager's latest appearance came as a late substitute in Sunday's win over Manchester United.

Despite his limited time on the pitch he still managed to make an impact:

Foden is yet to be granted a start in the Premier League this season. However, he has had an impact from the bench:

Pep Guardiola's careful use of Foden has attracted criticism, particularly with former Manchester City starlet Jadon Sancho playing a starring role for Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho swapped City for Dortmund in August 2017 and is becoming a key player for the Bundesliga side. His performances have seen him called up to the latest senior England squad, while Foden remains with the under-21 side.

Football commentator Arlo White said Foden will get his chance at Manchester City:

Foden's performances for City have not gone unnoticed. Italian champions Juventus have considered a move for the 18-year-old, according to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be "very, very interested" in the youngster and could offer him regular first-team football, according to Ian Herbert and Kieran Gill for the Daily Mail.



Yet City have been diligent in securing the future of their top stars. Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus have all signed contract extensions in 2018.

Foden looks to be the next on the list, while Leroy Sane, Vincent Kompany, Ilkay Gundogan and Fabian Delph could also be handed new deals, per Ducker.