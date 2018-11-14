Ben Roethlisberger Says Le'Veon Bell Didn't Respond to Text Before Deadline

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is greeted by Ben Roethlisberger #7 after he rushed for a touchdown in the first half during the Wild Card Playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he sent a text message to Le'Veon Bell before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for the running back to sign his one-year, $14.5 million franchise tag tender, but he didn't receive a response.

On Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com provided comments from Roethlisberger, who noted he's not going to judge Bell on his decision to sit out the entire 2018 NFL season.

"I texted him, saying I hoped he was going to show up, and if he decided not to, I wished him nothing but the best," Big Ben said. "He was a great teammate and football player."

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Most Improved Player on Every Team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Most Improved Player on Every Team

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Ben Roethlisberger: Bell Was a Great Teammate and Football Player

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Ben Roethlisberger: Bell Was a Great Teammate and Football Player

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Week 11 Fantasy Big Board ⭐

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 11 Fantasy Big Board ⭐

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Roethlisberger Is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Roethlisberger Is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk