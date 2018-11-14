Ben Roethlisberger Says Le'Veon Bell Didn't Respond to Text Before Deadline

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he sent a text message to Le'Veon Bell before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for the running back to sign his one-year, $14.5 million franchise tag tender, but he didn't receive a response.

On Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com provided comments from Roethlisberger, who noted he's not going to judge Bell on his decision to sit out the entire 2018 NFL season.

"I texted him, saying I hoped he was going to show up, and if he decided not to, I wished him nothing but the best," Big Ben said. "He was a great teammate and football player."

