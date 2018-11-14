Christian Pulisic Says He's Open to Premier League Transfer Amid Chelsea Rumours

Christian Pulisic Says He's Open to Premier League Transfer Amid Chelsea RumoursNovember 14, 2018
TF-Images/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic has said "there is no reason" why he won't swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League one day. The gifted Borussia Dortmund forward has hailed England's top flight as "a league where lots of kids dream of playing," per Ed Aarons of the Guardian.
Aarons noted how 20-year-old USA international Pulisic has been linked to a trio of Premier League sides. Chelsea are credited as the keenest, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have previously shown interest.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Is Klopp's New Style at Liverpool Working?