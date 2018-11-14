Christian Pulisic Says He's Open to Premier League Transfer Amid Chelsea Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 10: Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on November 10, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic has said "there is no reason" why he won't swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League one day. The gifted Borussia Dortmund forward has hailed England's top flight as "a league where lots of kids dream of playing," per Ed Aarons of the Guardian.

Aarons noted how 20-year-old USA international Pulisic has been linked to a trio of Premier League sides. Chelsea are credited as the keenest, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have previously shown interest. 

       

