A First Look at the January Transfer Window's Major Storylines

1 of 5

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has struggled to find a role for Alexis Sanchez, and the player has become nothing more than a squad player. It's not what he had in mind when he made the move from Arsenal.

In January, we marked out how his final days in north London had been lonely—and a year on he is once again isolated.

Sanchez has not embraced his new life in Manchester away from the pitch, and that's possibly because he has never felt comfortable on the pitch either. Some sources around the city told Bleacher Report there is a real feeling that he regrets choosing Old Trafford over the Etihad Stadium.

Sanchez earns up to £500,000 per week at United, but that is not the only reason he chose the Red Devils. Back home in Chile, they are still regarded as the club to play for.

His arrival rocked the boat. The terms of his deal upset players, including David De Gea, who felt they were more deserving of giant contracts.

Now he is genuinely open to leaving the club, and he would not be missed.

In the dressing room, sources say he spends much of his time alone, and when travelling to away matches he is also very quiet. It's part of his personality and not something that bothers him personally, but at a time when United are looking for characters and leaders it has not helped.

Paris Saint-Germain are the club that Sanchez's advisors are reaching out to, but they cannot touch him on the current terms he is on at United. For now, he might be stuck, but both player and club will look to find a resolution to their problem.

One issue United will resolve, though, is at centre-back. Mourinho was spotted on a scouting mission at Belgium vs. Iceland on Thursday, and although he left after 65 minutes, it is thought he was watching Toby Alderweireld.

He wanted the Tottenham Hotspur man last summer and wants the board to pursue him more actively ahead of the next transfer window. To make space for him, either Eric Bailly or Marcos Rojo will be offloaded.