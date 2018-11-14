Tracy McGrady Says Carmelo Anthony Should Retire Amid Rumors of Rockets Release

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Former NBA superstar Tracy McGrady said Tuesday that Carmelo Anthony should retire if his rumored release from the Houston Rockets becomes official.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols provided comments T-Mac made about Melo during an appearance on The Jump. He noted the 10-time All-Star could hurt his Hall of Fame legacy if he continues to play after failed stints with the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder:

On Sunday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Houston informed Anthony "his brief time with the team will soon be ending." Rockets general manager Daryl Morey described that report as "inaccurate," per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Nevertheless, Kevin O'Connor reported on the The Ringer NBA Show (via Rotoworld) the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers have expressed interest in Anthony should he get waived.

The 34-year-old Syracuse University product has averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from the field across 10 appearances this season.

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

His days of operating as a team's main offensive option are over, and that's going to make it difficult for him to provide value since scoring is his forte. He averaged over 20 points per game in each of his first 14 seasons split between the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

Anthony has given no indication he's looking to retire.