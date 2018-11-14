Tracy McGrady Says Carmelo Anthony Should Retire Amid Rumors of Rockets Release

Tracy McGrady Says Carmelo Anthony Should Retire Amid Rumors of Rockets ReleaseNovember 14, 2018
Former NBA superstar Tracy McGrady said Tuesday that Carmelo Anthony should retire if his rumored release from the Houston Rockets becomes official.
ESPN's Rachel Nichols provided comments T-Mac made about Melo during an appearance on The Jump. He noted the 10-time All-Star could hurt his Hall of Fame legacy if he continues to play after failed stints with the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder:
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Tracy McGrady says Carmelo Anthony should retire - for his own sake. (Interesting to note that TMac retired at 34, the same age Melo is now & has said that after spending his career as his teams' primary scorer, just hanging around in a player-coach/deep-bench role had no appeal) https://t.co/kew12S9Ift
On Sunday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Houston informed Anthony "his brief time with the team will soon be ending." Rockets general manager Daryl Morey described that report as "inaccurate," per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
Nevertheless, Kevin O'Connor reported on the The Ringer NBA Show (via Rotoworld) the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers have expressed interest in Anthony should he get waived.
The 34-year-old Syracuse University product has averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from the field across 10 appearances this season.
His days of operating as a team's main offensive option are over, and that's going to make it difficult for him to provide value since scoring is his forte. He averaged over 20 points per game in each of his first 14 seasons split between the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.
Anthony has given no indication he's looking to retire.
