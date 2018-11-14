Report: Barcelona Want to Re-Sign Dani Olmo Amid Manchester United Rumours

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing Dani Olmo back from Dinamo Zagreb, although it's said there are a number of high-profile teams interested.

According to Josep Capdevila of Sport, while Olmo left Barcelona in 2014, the club have kept track of his development and have been impressed with his recent displays.

"In the club, he is seen as a player with a lot of potential and who has that longed for Barca DNA that has always been praised," Capdevila said. "Barca have made first contact, making clear the intentions of the club. Dani is interested, and his steps are being closely followed."

However, the 20-year-old is said to have caught the eye of a number of European clubs, with Valencia having a bid rejected for the Spanish youth international recently. Manchester United are reported to be among those admirers, as are Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

Capdevila added reports from Croatia say Zagreb value the player in the region of €25 million (£22 million).

Here's how the story was reported, per Sport Witness:

When Olmo left Barcelona as a teenager, there were high hopes for him, and he's impressed since his switch to Dinamo. After some time in the club's reserve setup, he's now established in the first team and has scored 10 times in 52 games.

Here is a look at some of his highlights since making the switch:

Making the step up to the Barcelona senior side can be a challenge for young players, and having spent time in the club's academy at La Masia, Olmo would've been well aware of that.

Still, having been born in Catalonia and schooled in football at Barcelona, leaving the club to join Zagreb represented a major move away from Olmo's comfort zone. The signs are that he is beginning to reap the benefits of that bold decision and is on his way back to joining one of Europe's elite again.

After all, he's been a creative and inventive presence in Croatian football, and he's shown he can cut open defences with his sharp passing in the UEFA Europa League this season:

Despite his improvements, getting into the Barcelona team would still be a huge ask. In midfield, there are numerous world-class players, with Philippe Coutinho, Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal among those vying for more attacking spots.

Still, the likes of Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas have shown players can move away from Barcelona before coming back to be a major success. If the opportunity did arise to run out at the Camp Nou again, it's surely something Olmo would jump at.