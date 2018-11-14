Saints Rumors: Terron Armstead Will Miss 3-4 Weeks with Pectoral Injury

Gary Landers/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is reportedly expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a pectoral injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Armstead left Sunday's 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium and was replaced by veteran Jermon Bushrod.

Bushrod is expected to start in Armstead's place when the Saints host the Philadelphia Eagles at the Superdome on Sunday.

