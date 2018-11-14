Saints Rumors: Terron Armstead Will Miss 3-4 Weeks with Pectoral Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) is helped off the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is reportedly expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a pectoral injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Armstead left Sunday's 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium and was replaced by veteran Jermon Bushrod.

Bushrod is expected to start in Armstead's place when the Saints host the Philadelphia Eagles at the Superdome on Sunday.

                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Fun Times Are Back for Cleveland 👏

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fun Times Are Back for Cleveland 👏

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Anzalone on His Habit of Making Game-Changing Plays

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Anzalone on His Habit of Making Game-Changing Plays

    WWL
    via WWL

    Saints Offense Enjoying Fast Starts

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints Offense Enjoying Fast Starts

    Les East
    via Saints

    Are the 2018 Saints the Best Team in Payton Era?

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Are the 2018 Saints the Best Team in Payton Era?

    WWL
    via WWL