WWE SmackDown Results: Booking on the Fly and Biggest Takeaways from November 13

Without warning or any real build whatsoever, Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship Tuesday night and turned heel in the process. The win not only shook up the top of the blue brand's card, but it also forced more last-second booking changes for the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Styles is now out of the champion vs. champion main event against Raw's Brock Lesnar, and the new champion will take his place.

While the booking decision created a fair amount of excitement among a fanbase that did not see it coming, it also undermined Styles' historic WWE Championship reign and rushed a storyline that felt like it went from zero to 60 in a matter of weeks.

Bryan's character arc has been so horribly mismanaged following his return to the ring that it is almost surprising to see WWE Creative go all-in with him as champion.

Yes, the writing team will likely explain it away as frustration boiling over and Bryan finally seeing his only path to the title, but usually, that is a story that plays out over a span, not two weeks.

WWE hot-shotted what could have been a defining storyline for Bryan for the sake of getting him on to the Survivor Series card and in a match with Lesnar.

That may pay dividends heading into one of its most historically significant pay-per-view events, but from a long-term booking perspective, it feels like a panic move to spice up what was otherwise a rather lethargic Survivor Series build.