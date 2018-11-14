Exequiel Palacios Will Reportedly Be Real Madrid's First Signing in January

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 11: Exequiel Palacios of River Plate drives the ball during the first leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as part of the Finals of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 11, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The match was due to be played on November 10th and was rescheduled due to heavy storms in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly complete the signing of Exequiel Palacios in January after reaching an agreement for the transfer with River Plate. 

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, the deal will be confirmed following the Copa Libertadores final, the second leg of which is scheduled to take place on November 24. Palacios' River are facing rivals Boca Juniors, with the two sides having drawn 2-2 in the first leg.

"Still pending the signature, Palacios will sign until June 30, 2024, and the move for him continues the strategy of looking to bring in young talent with the club hierarchy believing that it is the only way that they can compete with mega-rich Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City," added Diaz.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

