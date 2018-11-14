Exequiel Palacios Will Reportedly Be Real Madrid's First Signing in January

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly complete the signing of Exequiel Palacios in January after reaching an agreement for the transfer with River Plate.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, the deal will be confirmed following the Copa Libertadores final, the second leg of which is scheduled to take place on November 24. Palacios' River are facing rivals Boca Juniors, with the two sides having drawn 2-2 in the first leg.

"Still pending the signature, Palacios will sign until June 30, 2024, and the move for him continues the strategy of looking to bring in young talent with the club hierarchy believing that it is the only way that they can compete with mega-rich Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City," added Diaz.

