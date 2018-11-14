Mike Elias Reportedly to Be Named Orioles General Manager

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly expected to hire Mike Elias as the team's next general manager "barring a sudden change of heart," according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Elias is currently the Houston Astros assistant general manager, in charge of scouting and player development. He has been with the organization since 2012 and has been working in Major League Baseball since 2007.

If he joins the Orioles, Sig Mejdal could follow after serving as the Astros special assistant to the GM, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The 36-year-old Elias has notably been in charge of drafting and helping get those players to the big leagues, with players like Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman becoming stars at this level.

Per the team's official site, the Astros have drafted more MLB players than any other team.

Considering the organization won its first World Series in 2017 and reached the American League Championship Series this year, there is obviously a whole lot of talent on the roster.

This could be a good sign for the Orioles, who are in full rebuilding mode after finishing last in the majors with a 47-115 record. The team spent last season trading away its proven players, including Manny Machado, Jonathan Schoop and Kevin Gausman.

Elias will have to help reload the roster to help the squad compete in the AL East before too long.

Of course, the first task will be to hire a manager after Buck Showalter's contract was not renewed at the end of last season following nine years with the team.