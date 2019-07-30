Cowboys Rumors: Sean Lee Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain; Won't Need Surgery

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) participates in drills at the team's NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee reportedly suffered a minor MCL sprain in his right knee during training camp.

Todd Archer of ESPN reported the news, noting head coach Jason Garrett said the linebacker will not need surgery.

Injuries have been a theme throughout Lee's NFL career. The 2010 second-round draft pick has yet to play a full season since entering the league. In 2018 alone, he suffered a pair of hamstring injuries that collectively cost him a big chunk of the year.  

Lee made seven appearances, finishing with 30 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

When healthy, Lee is one of the Cowboys' best defensive players. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and 2016, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2016, as well.

But his lengthy injury history means Dallas has grown accustomed to playing without him. Even though Leighton Vander Esch wasn't a direct replacement for Lee when the team selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft, his arrival was a clear reaction to how much Lee's five-game absence impacted the team in 2017.

If the veteran linebacker is forced to miss any game action, the Cowboys will once again look to Vander Esch to assume a bigger role.

