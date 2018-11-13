WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: Grades Reaction and Highlights from Nov. 13

Credit: WWE.com

Thanks to his defeat at the hands of Daniel Bryan on SmackDown, AJ Styles was forced to miss this week's Mixed Match Challenge, but Paige had a replacement all lined up for The Queen.

All four of the teams on this week's show were undefeated heading into the episode, so whoever won would likely end up representing their respective brand in the final round.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's MMC.

Country Dominance vs. Monster Eclipse

After officials were shown helping AJ Styles to the back, Bobby Lashley and Mickie James came out to battle Braun Strowman and Ember Moon.

Both of these teams were undefeated coming into this match, so the winners will likely represent the red brand in the final round against whoever wins the blue brand's side of the tourney.

James and Moon are similar in height, weight and wrestling style, so their early exchange of counters and reversals felt like a genuine stalemate between two talented grapplers.

For the first time since his return to the company, Lashley was outmatched in the power department when he encountered Strowman. Lio Rush tried to get involved, so Strowman told Moon to take him out. James prevented her from catching him.

The War Goddess scored the win for her team with an Eclipse to James, keeping their undefeated record intact. This match was fine as it was, but it wasn't memorable.

Grade: C+

Notes and Highlights

The sunglasses do nothing to make Lashley look cooler. He's just one of those jerks who wears sunglasses when he is indoors.

WWE interrupted the match so we could see Paige tell Charlotte she found a replacement for Styles, but the camera cut away while they were still talking.

Judging from the crowd's reaction, Lashley vs. Strowman is a feud people want to see.

Awe-ska vs. Charlotte and Jeff Hardy

The Charismatic Enigma looked to continue his winning ways after defeating Andrade Almas on SmackDown when he stepped in for Styles to team with Charlotte against The Miz and Asuka.

Other than a brief moment before the match where both teams were vying for the crowd's applause, there was little to no comedy in this match. This was all about action.

Charlotte knocked The Miz off of the apron at one point, but the distraction allowed Asuka to take control and score a two count.

The Miz and Hardy were fun to watch during their exchanges, but the crowd seemed to care more about seeing Asuka and Charlotte fight each other.

In a repeat from WrestleMania, Charlotte made Asuka tap out to the Figure Eight to get the win for her team.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights