Becky Lynch Removed from Survivor Series Match vs. Ronda Rousey Due to Injury

Credit: WWE.com

WWE removed Becky Lynch from her Survivor Series match against Ronda Rousey, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer confirmed Tuesday.

Fightful's Jeremy Lambert and Sean Ross Sapp reported Lynch suffered a possible concussion and broken nose during the final segment of Raw.

Lynch went after Rousey and led an attack on the Raw women's division by SmackDown Live.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.