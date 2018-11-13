Patriots Rumors: Dwayne Allen to Miss Multiple Weeks After Suffering Knee Injury

David Banks/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee injury against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Michael Girardi.

The injury reportedly will not require surgery.

Allen was shaken up after colliding with teammate Trent Brown during the third quarter of the Patriots' 34-10 loss. The 6'3", 265-pound tight end had just one reception for 10 yards in the game.

In his second season in New England, Allen has yet to put up the numbers he had grown accustomed to during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. He has just three catches for 27 yards through the first 10 weeks of the season, which follows up an 86-yard 2017 campaign.

During his final season with the Colts, he had 406 yards and six touchdowns in 2016. He also found the end zone a career-high eight times in 2014.

Allen had proven to be a playmaker in Indianapolis, especially in the red zone. However, he hasn't been able to make much of an impact in New England as he finds himself behind five-time Pro Bowler Rob Gronkowski on the depth chart.

Gronk has missed two of the last three games due to injuries. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, though, Gronkowski is expected to return after the Patriots' Week 11 bye.

That's good news for Tom Brady and Co. Other than Gronk, the Patriots don't have much depth at tight end with Allen sidelined. Second-year tight end Jacob Hollister—who has recently been dealing with a hamstring injury—is the only other tight end on the depth chart, with rookie Ryan Izzo on injured reserve.