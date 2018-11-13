Mesut Ozil's Agent Says He Rejected 'Crazy Offers' to Stay at Arsenal

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist INovember 13, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal FC looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil's agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, has said the midfielder rejected "crazy offers" from Asia before he signed a new contact at Arsenal in January.

Sogut told James Olley at the Evening Standard that Ozil was in demand before he committed to the Gunners but that money was not the only factor in his decision to stay:

"We had some really big offers from Asia - there were some crazy offers. But, for Mesut, money was by no means the biggest factor.

"Money is definitely one important thing to consider, but people must remember that footballing ability is just one aspect of a contract negotiation. The commercial impact of a footballer is crucial nowadays.

"It came down to what was in his heart. We were free to sign with other clubs and, in the end, Mesut loves the club. I put everything to him and he just said, 'This is my home, I want to be here'."

               

