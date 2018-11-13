Updated Match Card Predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2018 After Final Raw

Updated Match Card Predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2018 After Final RawNovember 13, 2018
WWE's two major brands will wage war on one another at Survivor Series this weekend, as Raw and SmackDown battle for brand supremacy.
There is still the go-home taping of the blue brand to air at the time of writing, but Monday's edition of Raw offered an intriguing glimpse into how things could play out this weekend.
There are no shortage of tensions being teased among all three Raw teams that will aim to stake a claim for the brand to be classed of WWE's best. Some of those will come back to cost Baron Corbin and Stephanie McMahon, while others are merely starting points for feuds which will properly take off in the New Year.
But with Becky Lynch and SmackDown's women invading Raw in the closing segment of Monday's show, it allows a clearer view of what may happen this Sunday.
Here's a look at the latest predictions for all matches currently scheduled to be on the main show.
Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali (Cruiserweight Championship)
In a bout almost certainly set to open the show, Buddy Murphy defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship for the first time against Mustafa Ali.
It will be undoubtedly a solid affair, given Murphy's recent exploits on 205 Live, but it is going to get lost in the shuffle somewhat on Sunday night.
Still, if this is the bout WWE opts for to open Survivor Series, it will be a decent enough opener.
As for the winner? Murphy's journey to the top of the division was a long time coming, and taking the title away from him now makes little sense.
There's plenty left to run in Buddy Murphy's story. He shouldn't lose here.
Winner: Buddy Murphy
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Not for the first time this year in WWE, the presence of another man away from the two supposed to be doing battle is too much to ignore this Sunday.
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is a dream match. The kind passionate wrestling fans probably suspected they may never see in a WWE ring.
But their first meeting at Survivor Series is going to be overshadowed by Dean Ambrose without question.
Ambrose's story is a compelling one, built around a story arc of how he was constantly belittled, undervalued and under-appreciated during The Shield's latest run.
He is now taking those frustrations out on Rollins, and as Seth looks to make a statement about his company-wide credentials on Sunday night, you can guarantee the presence of Ambrose at some stage in the match is going to cost The Architect.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura.
AOP vs. The Bar
There's so much happening on Raw lately, AOP haven't really had a chance to fully express themselves.
After all, their crowning as Raw tag champions last week came via the Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose feud, and for those who have followed Akam and Rezar since their NXT days, it will have been easy to have felt underwhelmed by their win against Rollins to capture the titles.
However, with hopefully plenty of time to impress this weekend in their inter-brand match against SmackDown tag champions The Bar, they can start to make a significant impact.
The Bar's standing on the blue brand is such that they aren't really in desperate need of victory this weekend. The same can't be said for AOP however, who need their reign as Raw tag champions to start with a bang.
It could well be the surprise of the night in terms of the match that gets people talking. And it should end with a win for Raw's champions.
Winners: AOP.
Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles
For the second consecutive Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles will square off in the ongoing battle for brand supremacy.
The two brand's big champions put on a stellar show last year, before Lesnar eventually emerged victorious after Styles more than played his part in a great match, one of Lesnar's best in recent years.
There's no reason to suggest the two can't do something similar again this weekend, but what about the outcome?
Defeats for Lesnar are incredibly rare in WWE, and while one here wouldn't mean him dropping the Universal Championship, it's still difficult to map out an ending where Styles is victorious.
Unfortunately for AJ, what is more likely is that his next challenger for the WWE Championship plays a part in the finish, eventually costing him.
Winner: Brock Lesnar
Team Raw Men vs. Team SmackDown Men
We've seen tension among the ranks of both men's teams for the traditional Survivor Series bout this weekend.
However, could what happened on the go-home edition of Raw this past Monday drop the biggest hint yet as to how the bout could play out?
WWE made a wise move in keeping Elias away from the team in favor of Bobby Lashley. With Braun Strowman clearly going over as Raw's biggest face, a share of the spotlight would have been no good for Elias, who himself is making great strides as a babyface.
But with Dolph Ziggler, Lashley and Drew McIntyre all keen to assert themselves in the pecking order, it could be that personal agendas get in the way for Team Raw.
That's not to say the same won't happen for SmackDown's team, including the odd couple of Daniel Bryan and The Miz as co-captain.
But they look much more capable of holding it together than the red brand do right now.
Winners: Team SmackDown (Daniel Bryan sole survivor)
Team Raw Women vs. Team Women SmackDown
Raw's five-strong team for the traditional Survivor Series match involving the women has an intriguing look to it this year.
There is no Bayley, and no Sasha Banks, two of the biggest names on the women's roster. Instead, newly-aligned duo Tamina and Nia Jax head up the team, along with Ruby Riott, Mickie James and just one babyface in Natalya.
On the opposite side, there's a much stronger-looking team, including Asuka and Charlotte Flair. While Raw has only one babyface, SmackDown has just one heel, in Liv Morgan.
But what can fans except from the match, and indeed the outcome? Both teams look capable of keeping it together, but it's not difficult to imagine Bayley and Banks having a say here.
After being taken out on Monday night, they are sure to want revenge. And with what could happen later in the night in the meeting of WWE's two women's champions, expect Flair to be given a helping hand here by her two Four Horsewomen compatriots.
Winners: Team SmackDown (Asuka and Charlotte Flair survivors)
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch
WWE will have missed a major step if Becky Lynch (and Ronda Rousey) doesn't close Survivor Series this year.
Simply put, there is no wrestler anywhere on the roster who deserves a main event spot right now more than Lynch. On Monday night, she led the invasion of Raw from SmackDown's women's roster, and was left standing tall at the end, albeit bloodied and bruised.
But Lynch's popularity is at an all-time high, and while there is sure to be a response from Ronda Rousey on Tuesday's go-home taping of SmackDown, it would rank as one of the biggest mistakes in recent times if Lynch does not win on Sunday.
There are bound to be shocks and twists included in the finish to protect Rousey, and that's fine. There are plenty of options too; Nia Jax could get involved to position herself as the next challenger for Rousey, or there could be interference from the blue brand, too.
And that feels like the best fit. With WWE clearly building towards a Four Horsewomen of WWE vs. Four Horsewomen of MMA showdown at some point in the future, what better way to start it here than with Charlotte Flair helping Lynch score the win.
If Bayley and Sasha Banks do the same for Flair earlier in the night, it begins to sow the seeds for the four of them to re-unite and wage war on the rest of WWE.
What a thought that is.
Winner: Becky Lynch.