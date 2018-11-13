Updated Match Card Predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2018 After Final Raw

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's two major brands will wage war on one another at Survivor Series this weekend, as Raw and SmackDown battle for brand supremacy.

There is still the go-home taping of the blue brand to air at the time of writing, but Monday's edition of Raw offered an intriguing glimpse into how things could play out this weekend.

There are no shortage of tensions being teased among all three Raw teams that will aim to stake a claim for the brand to be classed of WWE's best. Some of those will come back to cost Baron Corbin and Stephanie McMahon, while others are merely starting points for feuds which will properly take off in the New Year.

But with Becky Lynch and SmackDown's women invading Raw in the closing segment of Monday's show, it allows a clearer view of what may happen this Sunday.

Here's a look at the latest predictions for all matches currently scheduled to be on the main show.