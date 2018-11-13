Christian Eriksen Unworried by Tottenham Future Despite Contract Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he isn't worried about his future in north London amid suggestions his ongoing contract negotiations have led to a decrease in playing time this season.

The playmaker's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2020, and Sport Witness cited quotes he gave to Danish newspaper BT, which enquired about his drop in game time since suffering an injury in September.

Erisken, 26, was asked whether he felt his contract talks were a factor in his diminished playing time, and he responded: "You must ask the coach about that. I don't know that."

However, he was more relaxed in his follow-up and gave the impression he's not concerned: "I have not felt that they would throw me out yet [says with a big smile]. It's a business for the club, but it's not something I've thought about."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.