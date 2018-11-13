Christian Eriksen Unworried by Tottenham Future Despite Contract Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 6: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur v PSV at the Wembley Stadium on November 6, 2018 in London United Kingdom (Photo by Aaron van Zandvoort/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he isn't worried about his future in north London amid suggestions his ongoing contract negotiations have led to a decrease in playing time this season. 

The playmaker's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2020, and Sport Witness cited quotes he gave to Danish newspaper BT, which enquired about his drop in game time since suffering an injury in September.

Erisken, 26, was asked whether he felt his contract talks were a factor in his diminished playing time, and he responded: "You must ask the coach about that. I don't know that."

However, he was more relaxed in his follow-up and gave the impression he's not concerned: "I have not felt that they would throw me out yet [says with a big smile]. It's a business for the club, but it's not something I've thought about."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Football Leaks Investigate the Carlos Tevez Manchester Transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Football Leaks Investigate the Carlos Tevez Manchester Transfer

    SPIEGEL ONLINE, Hamburg, Germany
    via SPIEGEL ONLINE

    Deputy Italian PM 'Ashamed' of Higuain

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Deputy Italian PM 'Ashamed' of Higuain

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Rankings Spurs' Weirdest Premier League Signings

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Rankings Spurs' Weirdest Premier League Signings

    Planet Football
    via Planet Football

    Eriksen's Back to Full Fitness After Abdominal Injury

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Eriksen's Back to Full Fitness After Abdominal Injury

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard