Andreas Christensen Not Happy with Chelsea Role, but January Exit Is Unlikely

TF-Images/Getty Images

Out-of-favour Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has said he's unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge in January despite the fact he's unhappy with his situation under manager Maurizio Sarri.

Christensen, 22, is yet to make a Premier League appearance since Sarri took over, a sharp decline from the 40 total appearances he made under Antonio Conte last season.

He admitted to Sky Sports News that he's not content, and when asked if he envisioned a future away from Chelsea, he replied:

"Difficult question. No, I don't think so.

"Things are different from last season. I played a lot of games [last season] but this season it hasn't been like that. It's always difficult for a player but we'll see what happens.

"If you asked every player that's not playing if they're happy, they're going to say no. Everyone wants to play."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.