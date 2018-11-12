Giants vs. 49ers Played with Unhealthy Air Quality Conditions from Wildfires

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The air quality appears to be an issue at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, for Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

NJ Advance Media's Matt Lombardo shared a screenshot of the EPA's assessment of the air quality in San Jose, California, and the surrounding area. The report warns anybody outside to "reduce prolonged or heavy exertion."

The issue results from the Camp Fire that has caused significant damage in Northern California. According to CNN's Holly Yan, Susannah Cullinane and Emanuella Grinberg, at least 29 people have died from the wildfire, and the flames have burned over 113,000 acres.

The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman reported Friday the NFL was monitoring the situation in Santa Clara to determine whether the air quality would be too dangerous for fans and players.

The Oakland Raiders' Week 10 game with the Los Angeles Chargers went on as scheduled on Sunday. Raiders employees handed out protective masks to fans before the game.