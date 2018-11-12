Report: Ex-Browns HC Hue Jackson to Join Bengals Staff as Assistant Coach

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Hue Jackson is reportedly returning to the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Jackson is set to "imminently" join head coach Marvin Lewis' staff with an unknown title. Jackson served as the Bengals offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 before he became the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland fired Jackson on Oct. 29 after he posted a 3-36-1 record.

This isn't the first time Jackson has landed with the Bengals after he was fired as a head coach.

He led the Oakland Raiders to an 8-8 record in 2011 but was relieved of his duties prior to the 2012 campaign. Cincinnati hired him as a special teams and secondary assistant in 2012 and moved him to running backs coach in 2013 before he ultimately ascended to the offensive coordinator role.

Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer noted he and Lewis are still "close friends."

Monday has been a day of change for the Bengals staff, as Josina Anderson of ESPN reported they fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Adam Schefter of ESPN cited a source who said Lewis will take over defensive coordinator responsibilities.

Despite a 51-14 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Cincinnati is still in the middle of the AFC playoff race at 5-4. It is chasing the 6-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and is tied with the Tennessee Titans for the final wild-card spot.

The Bengals offense has been solid at 11th in the league in points per game but was seventh in the league in 2015 when Jackson was the offensive coordinator.

While he hasn't found success as a head coach, Jackson helped lead the Bengals to the playoffs all four years he was on the staff.