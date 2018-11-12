WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 12

1 of 11

The Raw tag team division kicked off this week's show with a Battle Royale that would determine the captains of the tag team Survivor Series team Sunday night.

Just as action started, Braun Strowman's music played and The Monster Among Men marched to the ring where he laid waste to every one of the tandems.

Strowman ran around the ringside area, bulldozing anyone in his path. Grabbing a steel chair, he threatened to tee off on anyone ridiculous enough to stick around. No one did.

The big man grabbed a mic to address the WWE Universe and general manager Baron Corbin.

Strowman said he was done playing and that he wanted Baron Corbin to come get...these...hands.

Stephanie McMahon answered and informed Strowman he could not hold Raw hostage. She tried to talk Strowman into representing Team Raw but he cut her off, saying he does not give a damn about her brother Shane.

Stephanie said she gives a damn and so should everyone else on Raw. Strowman responded, saying he knows when he is being manipulated. Stephanie responded and said if he leads Raw to victory Sunday night, he can have whatever he wants.

He demanded a rematch against universal champion Brock Lesnar and a match with Baron Corbin. Stephanie said deal to both but first, Strowman has to prove he is a team player at Survivor Series.

Next out was Ronda Rousey, who said there was nothing Stephanie could say to her to motivate her to beat Becky Lynch more than she already is.

Corbin interrupted the proceedings and said he is with Stephanie and they need to motivate Raw to beat Shane at Survivor Series. The acting Raw GM slowly entered the ring, cautious of an angry Strowman. He made the mistake of saying Rousey was too overconfident, to which she responded by hip-tossing him.

She exited and Strowman came face-to-face with Corbin, promising to neuter him after Survivor Series.

Grade

A

Analysis

This was actually a really strong way to kick off the show.

Not only did it set up, potentially, weeks of television in the form of Strowman's war against Corbin and Lesnar, it also set Rousey up as an enemy of the general manager. Since WrestleMania and her war with Triple H and Stephanie, she has remained out of the authority storyline. Putting her back in it ahead of WrestleMania season is a wise move that will only elevate the significance of whatever it is she does at that event.

It also allowed her to cut a short, sweet, intense promo that put over her high-profile bout with Lynch.

Good stuff from a brand that has not exactly been synonymous with good television of late.