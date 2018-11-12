Denzel Perryman Out for Year with Knee, Hamstring Injuries; Needs Surgery

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will reportedly miss the rest of the season due to multiple injuries, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Perryman was helped off the field during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders and was not able to return. Per Rapoport, he suffered an injury to his LCL and he also likely will need surgery on his hamstring.

He is expected to return to the field in three to four months.

