Denzel Perryman Out for Year with Knee, Hamstring Injuries; Needs Surgery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will reportedly miss the rest of the season due to multiple injuries, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Perryman was helped off the field during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders and was not able to return. Per Rapoport, he suffered an injury to his LCL and he also likely will need surgery on his hamstring.

He is expected to return to the field in three to four months.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mark Davis Accepts Blame for 1–8 Start

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mark Davis Accepts Blame for 1–8 Start

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Sean Payton Broke the Fire Alarm 😄

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sean Payton Broke the Fire Alarm 😄

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Saints Sign Brandon Marshall

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saints Sign Brandon Marshall

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Cooper Kupp (ACL) Out for Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cooper Kupp (ACL) Out for Season

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report