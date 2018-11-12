NBA Trade Rumors: Markieff Morris, Kelly Oubre, Jeff Green Eyed by 76ers, More

Rob Goldberg
November 12, 2018

With the Washington Wizards off to a slow start to the 2018-19 season, teams are apparently getting ready for a possible fire sale.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, several organizations are eyeing a possible trade for role players like Jeff Green, Markieff Morris or Kelly Oubre. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams looking at a potential deal.

The Wizards are just 3-9 to start the season after already disappointing last year with a No. 8 seed and a first-round exit. 

John Wall and Bradley Beal are both All-Stars in the backcourt, but the connection simply hasn't led to enough success on the court. Considering these two plus Otto Porter will also make a combined $92 million next season, the front office will have to make some serious changes.

However, the high-priced deals will likely prevent any of the stars from being dealt during the season.

This leads to interest in the players on expiring contracts, which includes Green, Morris and Oubre.

Oubre is perhaps the most intriguing name on the list considering his youth at just 22 years old. The 2015 first-round pick ranks third on the team with 13 points per game this season but has gotten few starting opportunities playing behind Porter.

A new location could allow him to reach expectations before hitting free agency.

Meanwhile, a team like the 76ers could be interested in adding more veterans to its young roster as it tries to compete for a title.

Morris is in his eighth NBA season and remains a consistent post player on both ends of the court. Green is a versatile offensive weapon in his 12th season and showed he can still help a contender while playing 22 playoff games with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

Austin Rivers and Tomas Satoransky are also headed toward free agency and could provide depth for a contender.

If the Wizards make these players available, there could be a decent market around the league.

