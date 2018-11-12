WWE Survivor Series 2018: Top 8 Moments of the Last 20 Years

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series is one of the most important pay-per-views the company screens each and every year.

Not only is it so often a starting point for the road to major events like Royal Rumble and then WrestleMania, but historically, it has also featured some of the most important moments in WWE history.

Even looking back over the last 20 years, to the 1998 edition, there are no shortage of standout moments that have changed the business forever.

So with the 2018 edition of Survivor Series approaching this weekend, here's a look at the eight greatest moments in Survivor Series' recent history.