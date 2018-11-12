Report: Real Madrid Defender Nacho Out for 8 Weeks, Casemiro Sidelined

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 23: Nacho of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Real Madrid and Viktoria Plzen at Bernabeu on October 23, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Nacho could reportedly be out for up to eight weeks after suffering a knee ligament injury during Sunday's 4-2 win at Celta Vigo, while Casemiro will be sidelined due to an ankle knock.

Cadena Cope (h/t Football Espana) reported on centre-back Nacho's disappointing diagnosis, although interim manager Santiago Solari will be pleased to hear Casemiro is expected to be back "much quicker."

Nacho has started nine times in La Liga this season and has been a versatile option in Real's defence, splitting his time between central defence and both full-back positions.

         

