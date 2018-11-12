Report: Real Madrid Defender Nacho Out for 8 Weeks, Casemiro Sidelined

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Nacho could reportedly be out for up to eight weeks after suffering a knee ligament injury during Sunday's 4-2 win at Celta Vigo, while Casemiro will be sidelined due to an ankle knock.

Cadena Cope (h/t Football Espana) reported on centre-back Nacho's disappointing diagnosis, although interim manager Santiago Solari will be pleased to hear Casemiro is expected to be back "much quicker."

Nacho has started nine times in La Liga this season and has been a versatile option in Real's defence, splitting his time between central defence and both full-back positions.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.