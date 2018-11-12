Ander Herrera Reportedly 'Seems Clear' He Will Not Renew Manchester United Deal

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Ander Herrera of Manchester United looks on during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Manchester United at on November 7, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Ander Herrera will reportedly not sign a new deal with Manchester United this season and leave the club on a free transfer as a result. 

According to AS' Javier R. Beltran (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), "it seems clear" Herrera, who is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, will not agree a new contract with United.

It is said the Spaniard will have several options if he leaves the Red Devils next summer with Atletico Madrid, Roma and former club Athletic Bilbao interested in his services.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

