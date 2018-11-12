Ander Herrera Reportedly 'Seems Clear' He Will Not Renew Manchester United Deal

TF-Images/Getty Images

Ander Herrera will reportedly not sign a new deal with Manchester United this season and leave the club on a free transfer as a result.

According to AS' Javier R. Beltran (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), "it seems clear" Herrera, who is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, will not agree a new contract with United.

It is said the Spaniard will have several options if he leaves the Red Devils next summer with Atletico Madrid, Roma and former club Athletic Bilbao interested in his services.

