NXT TakeOver WarGames Results: Gargano vs Black and Top Highlights, Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

Even in the most turbulent times when WWE seems unable to avoid chaos, one source of reliability is that NXT events almost always deliver.

TakeOver has developed a reputation for being consistently just as good, if not far better, than the main roster's pay-per-views to follow and with TakeOver: WarGames 2018, expectations were certainly high.

Despite having one less match than the normal lineup, the four scheduled fights had significant promise.

Not only was The Undisputed Era set to do battle once more in the titular cage match, they'd be joined by Velveteen Dream's quest for Tommaso Ciampa's NXT Championship, Kairi Sane settling the score with Shayna Baszler in a 2-out-of-3 falls match and Aleister Black's lust for vengeance against Johnny Gargano.

The hype was built, so did they pull off another spectacular show, or did some elements fail to get the job done?

Presented in order of appearance, let's take a look at the highlights and low points from TakeOver: WarGames 2018.