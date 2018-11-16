Match Card, Full Preview and Predictions for NXT TakeOver WarGames

Credit: WWE.com

NXT will pack Staples Center on Saturday for the return of WarGames for the latest TakeOver event.

Although only four matches are on the card instead of the typical five, the lineup isn't lacking in value, as these bouts have a tremendous amount of hype surrounding them.

More often than not, NXT events outshine the main roster, so if you're thinking about skipping TakeOver: WarGames because of unfamiliarity, here is your chance to get caught up and prepare yourself for what could be one of the best events of the year.

The Undisputed Era vs. Ricochet, Pete Dunne and War Raiders (WarGames Match)

After going through last year's WarGames match, it's clear The Undisputed Era has not learned its lesson and has remained a perpetual problem for the NXT roster, as it is in the same spot yet again.

In particular, the enemy this time around is the alliance of Ricochet, United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne and War Raiders Hanson and Rowe.

This all spawns from The Undisputed Era's enslavement of the NXT Tag Team Championships, which War Raiders are hunting, Ricochet's capture of Adam Cole's North American title and continuous skirmishes with Dunne.

Finally, the babyfaces set aside their differences in order to fight a common enemy, and after several brawls, general manager William Regal had enough of it and booked this gimmick match to settle the score.

One member from each team will start the match. After five minutes, a member of the team with the advantage (The Undisputed Era) will exit their shark cage they are being restrained by, joining the match.

Three minutes later, the opposing team will get a member, and every three minutes that follows, this pattern will continue until all eight Superstars have entered the ring.

From that point on, a team can win by pinfall, submission or if the opposing team exits the cage in an attempt to avoid the chaos.

No titles are on the line—just bragging rights. This means The Undisputed Era can lose, and no consequences will come out of it, though War Raiders would have an excuse to challenge for the tag titles.

Prediction: Ricochet, Dunne and War Raiders win.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream

As champion, Tommaso Ciampa must be ready for all challengers, and in the process of picking out who was next in line for a title opportunity, Velveteen Dream made it a point to stand out.

The two traded verbal shots and started to get under each other's skin, interfering in matches. Before long, Velveteen Dream got his wish and was granted his first true chance at the NXT Championship.

The Blackheart seeks to prove that his way to glory is the only way, telling fans to follow in his footsteps if they want to achieve greatness, whereas Velveteen Dream considers him to be a fraud he wants to expose while putting himself at the top of the food chain.

Whether he's still officially a heel or not, Velveteen Dream will at least be playing the part of the babyface in this match, with the crowd most likely supporting him. However, there will undoubtedly be those who subscribe to Ciampa's methodology and want him to win.

Based on their previous performances, this is sure to be a fantastic fight.

Prediction: Ciampa retains the title.

Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano

In his obsession to take down Ciampa, Johnny Wrestling has lost his soul.

It was revealed that he was the one who attacked Aleister Black in order to take him out of the equation before their scheduled Triple Threat match at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

To Gargano, he did nothing wrong. The bigger issue is that Ciampa needs to be stopped, and Black was only getting in the way of his task of being the savior of NXT—the good guy in this scenario.

Obviously, Black doesn't share the same viewpoint and is seeking vengeance for this attack, ready to tap into his own dark side to exact punishment on Gargano.

They are two of the most talented in-ring performers on the NXT roster, and this new-found heel edge to Gargano should open up the two to having an amazing match filled with plenty of twists and turns and a lot of intensity.

Prediction: Black gets his revenge with the win.

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)

The first time Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler met in the ring, Sane came out on top to win the Mae Young Classic.

Baszler evened things up with a win on NXT but lost the NXT Women's Championship to Sane at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, only to get title back from the Pirate Princess at Evolution.

With their record being tied and Sane entitled to a rematch for the belt, the only way to end things and determine who gets the better of this feud is with a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

These two have great chemistry, and their four previous matches have been great, so there's no reason to believe this will be anything short of impressive, if not their best fight yet.

The edge has to go to Baszler, who is the higher priority for the bigger picture relating to WWE's future use of The Four Horsewomen of MMA, and she may even get the win through more shenanigans and help from Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Prediction: Baszler retains the title.

With bitter rivalries, two championships on the line, a special gimmick match that only happens once a year and an abundance of talent to go around, this event is something you don't want to miss.

TakeOver: WarGames is scheduled to air on the WWE Network at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 7 p.m.

