Raiders Veteran After Loss to Chargers: 'I Gotta Get the F--k Outta Here'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Things aren't exactly going to plan in Jon Gruden's first year with the Oakland Raiders.

The team fell to 1-8 on the season after Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the players have apparently reached their breaking point.

"I gotta get the f--k outta here," a veteran was heard saying in the locker room after the game, per Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News.

The Raiders haven't been afraid to deal players this year, trading away pass-rusher Khalil Mack before the start of the season and receiver Amari Cooper before the trade deadline. Perhaps this unnamed person will be lucky enough to get his wish with a ticket out of town.

In any case, the attitude in the locker room is clearly not what you want to see with seven games remaining in the regular season.