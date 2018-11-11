Baker Mayfield After Browns Win vs. Falcons: Woke Up 'Feeling Real Dangerous'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown pass in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a funny feeling he was going to have a big game well before kickoff Sunday.

"I woke up this morning feeling real dangerous," the rookie said after the 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Mayfield had the best performance of his career Sunday, throwing three touchdown passes with no interceptions to go with 216 passing yards. He completed all 12 passes in the first half before finishing 17-of-20 for a highly efficient afternoon.

His 151.3 quarterback rating was not only the best single-game mark of his career, but it was only the second time in seven starts he topped 100.

Mayfield's comment may have contained just a hint of sarcasm, but either way, the signal-caller's confidence appears to be growing each week.

