Gareth Bale 'Has to Chew the Scenery' for Real Madrid, Says Santiago Solari

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group G football match Viktoria Plzen v Real Madrid in Plzen, Czech Republic on November 7, 2018. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Real Madrid caretaker manager Santiago Solari has challenged Gareth Bale to "chew the scenery" for Los Blancos and replicate his performance against Viktoria Plzen whenever he is on the pitch.

Bale contributed a goal and an assist in the 5-0 win in that UEFA Champions League game, and Solari wants to see more of that.

"I've always liked Bale," he told the press. "He has the ability to play on the left, as a centre-forward, a playmaker and even as a left-back. He started his career there and can play there perfectly. Bale has to chew the scenery every time he plays, just like against Viktoria Plzen."

                                 

