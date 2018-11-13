Where Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Rank Among the Greatest Golfers Ever

0 of 12

It's the most wonderful time of the year for a golf fan.

OK, perhaps that's a stretch. But there's certainly a renewed interest in the game this holiday season thanks to Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who'll tee off on Nov. 23 in "Capital One's The Match: Tiger vs. Phil."

The pay-per-view event will go for $19.99 via providers that include B/R Live, and both competitors have said they'll donate a chunk of the $9 million winner-take-all purse to assorted charities.

The impending contest has us thinking of Woods' and Mickelson's places among the game's all-time greats, which provided the impetus for the following slideshow, which includes our picks for the top 12.

Spoiler alert, both Woods and Mickelson are included.

Of note: The "wins" total depends on what wins you're considering (PGA wins only or some combination of others). Here, the info comes from the World Golf Hall of Fame site.