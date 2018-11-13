College Football Playoff Standings 2018: Week 12 Rankings and Bowl Projections

5 of 7

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29): Florida vs. West Virginia

Continuing the Syracuse discussion from the previous tier, unless the Orange win out, there's going to be (at least) one three-loss team in a New Year's Six bowl. Assuming Florida, Kentucky and Texas each win their remaining two games, it's likely going to be a debate between those three teams for the No. 12 spot in the final rankings.

For now, we're leaning toward Florida, because the Gators have the best win (versus LSU) and the most impressive second-best win (at Mississippi State). And while this wouldn't actually be a talking point in the selection committee war room, how great would it be to watch West Virginia QB Will Grier go up against his former team?

Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Oklahoma vs. Georgia

This makes five consecutive weeks with this projected Sugar Bowl matchup. If and when it happens, you best believe the analysts and commentators will be using this game to push their "expand the playoff!" agenda.

Both Georgia and Oklahoma are worthy playoff contenders. Kyler Murray and the Sooners might have an even more unstoppable offense than Alabama. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have an outstanding defense and a rushing attack that has gained at least 300 yards in back-to-back games.

If the playoff had a six-team format and we were given a first round of No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 5 Georgia, it'd be more than a little tempting to pick both of the lower seeds.

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Ohio State vs. Washington State

Both the Buckeyes and the Cougars took care of business this week, going on the road and defeating a good-not-great opponent by at least a 20-point margin. Unfortunately, they didn't get any help in the form of losses by higher ranked teams, meaning their odds of reaching the playoff moved closer to zero.

Though Washington State is the higher ranked of these two teams, it needs the most help. We're talking Pittsburgh and Northwestern winning the ACC and Big Ten championships, Notre Dame losing one of its two remaining games and perhaps even another loss by LSU. In other words, it's not looking great. But the Cougars should be thrilled with going to the Rose Bowl for just the fourth time in program history.

Ohio State has a little more control over its destiny thanks to the remaining game against Michigan. If the Buckeyes get to 12-1, Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and neither Oklahoma nor West Virginia wins out, maybe that would be enough. The Rose Bowl is the most likely scenario, though.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): UCF vs. LSU



Like the Sugar Bowl, this is our fifth consecutive week projecting UCF vs. LSU. For the past four weeks, that projection was in the Peach Bowl. However, UCF defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl last year, so the Fiesta Bowl is more likely to host the Group of Five's New Year's Six team (provided there is one in the Top 16 of the final rankings).

Regardless of location or sponsor, it's looking like the Knights will get another chance to claim a national championship by beating a great team out of the SEC. Maybe one of these years they'll get their shot against Alabama. Sadly, though, it won't be this year, unless Alabama plays its way out of the top four.