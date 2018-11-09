Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 11 in College Football

5 of 8

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Matt Hayes

Virginia Tech has lost two straight because it cannot stop the run. Guess what Pitt does best? Run the ball with Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall. These are games when those who have been in the situation before embrace the moment, while those who haven't tend to play tight. I still like Pitt to find a way at home and put itself in position to play in the ACC Championship Game. Quick aside: UCF beat Pitt by 31 points in September—for all those who still complain that UCF has played no one.

David Kenyon



Pitt lost to Penn State 51-6. Pitt lost to UCF 45-14. Pitt lost to North Carolina, which is UNC's only victory of the season. And here the Panthers (5-4, 4-1) are, a win against Virginia Tech away from effectively wrapping up the Coastal. What a bizarre season. But, no, Virginia Tech wins. And that pick is basically because I refuse to believe the Coastal will provide a clear front-runner with two weeks remaining. It strings us along all year, but we can't let it go.

Adam Kramer

Let me explain my Pitt experience for the season. In my weekly tailgate column (shameless plug: read this weekly), I picked the Panthers to cover against Penn State...and they proceeded to lose by roughly 6,589 points. Was not thrilled about that, by the way. Since then, however, Pitt has been (mostly) good. Even the losses (for the most part) have come against quality teams and a really tough schedule.

The remaining schedule isn't easy, but it feels like Pitt is going to win this game and finish the drill. I'm not sure what that means for the ACC Championship Game ratings, but it would be a major feat for a program that we left for dead after only a few weeks.

Kerry Miller



Who is this team and what did it do with the September Pittsburgh? You remember that team, right? It was the one that got whupped by both Penn State and UCF and gave North Carolina its only win of the season—the one who reinforced the preseason notion that Pat Narduzzi was destined for the chopping block. Out of nowhere, the Panthers can't be stopped. They were underdogs in each of their last four games, but they won three of those games and were a pair of missed field goals away from upsetting Notre Dame in the other one.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech has been a complete disaster for the past month. The Hokies were solid in that first game against Duke after losing Josh Jackson for the season, but they've been awful since then. It's kind of ridiculous that the Panthers are only a three-point favorite at home. They'll win this game easily, eventually clinch the ACC Coastal Division...and get stomped by Clemson in the championship game.

Brad Shepard



Late last season when the Panthers upset Miami, you could just feel that this team was getting ready to start playing well. Then the beginning of this year happened. Now, all of a sudden, they're getting good quarterback play, controlling games with defense, running well and winning because of it. The Virginia win last weekend was huge, and Virginia Tech has shown itself susceptible to the run, especially the past two weekends. (Georgia Tech just scored again, actually, even though the Hokies played Boston College since that game).

Pitt's run game and Bud Foster's team's inability to stop it will be the difference in this game, and the Panthers are going to win at home and go on to play Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Yes, part of the reason is that division is awful, but Pitt is not. The Panthers are doing their part, winning games and taking on the rugged persona of Narduzzi. You have to like how they've blossomed at the right time.

Ian Wharton



No. Right now Pitt has a negative point differential (minus-29). They've continued to defy expectations and statistics en route to their position, which is one win and some help away from clinching the division. The Hokies have lost two in a row, but I'm more comfortable saying they'll win since they've been better throughout the course of the season.