B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ Brought 'Oregon' AJ13, Lance Goes Reebok, More

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The NBA slate featured 10 games Saturday, including a pair of matinees that showcased some of the league's premier sneakerheads.

Check out the day's most eye-popping looks below, courtesy of B/R Kicks.

Lance Stephenson Rocks Reebok

LeBron James Brings Out Taxi Colorway of LeBron 16

PJ Tucker with the Options

Spencer Dinwiddie Supports Colin Kaepernick with Custom Kicks

Tobias Harris Rocks USA Kobes vs. Milwaukee

Kyle Kuzma Goes with Every Possible Kobe A.D. Color Combination

Six games highlight Sunday's lineup, including Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks vs. LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.