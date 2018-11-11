B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ Brought 'Oregon' AJ13, Lance Goes Reebok, More

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 10: Sneakers of PJ Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 10, 2018 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The NBA slate featured 10 games Saturday, including a pair of matinees that showcased some of the league's premier sneakerheads. 

Check out the day's most eye-popping looks below, courtesy of B/R Kicks. 

            

Lance Stephenson Rocks Reebok 

         

LeBron James Brings Out Taxi Colorway of LeBron 16

         

PJ Tucker with the Options

           

Spencer Dinwiddie Supports Colin Kaepernick with Custom Kicks

         

Tobias Harris Rocks USA Kobes vs. Milwaukee

          

Kyle Kuzma Goes with Every Possible Kobe A.D. Color Combination

Six games highlight Sunday's lineup, including Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks vs. LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.  

