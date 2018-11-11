B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ Brought 'Oregon' AJ13, Lance Goes Reebok, More

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: PJ Brought 'Oregon' AJ13, Lance Goes Reebok, MoreNovember 11, 2018
The NBA slate featured 10 games Saturday, including a pair of matinees that showcased some of the league's premier sneakerheads.
Check out the day's most eye-popping looks below, courtesy of B/R Kicks.
Lance Stephenson Rocks Reebok
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A closer look at @StephensonLance wearing the @PackerShoes x Reebok Shaq Attaq "Blue Chips" https://t.co/IWU8dNIjFX
LeBron James Brings Out Taxi Colorway of LeBron 16
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames wearing his player exclusive Nike LeBron 16 against the Kings 🔥 https://t.co/8T4AmaXkoX
PJ Tucker with the Options
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker wearing a special colorway Nike KD 4 against the Spurs https://t.co/yxnaVXd0Ov
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker switched from the KD 4 to the Air Jordan 13 "Oregon" tonight https://t.co/RQHmF4TOES
Spencer Dinwiddie Supports Colin Kaepernick with Custom Kicks
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@SDinwiddie_25 played in a custom @Kaepernick7 inspired K8IROS 8.1 by @k_obrand https://t.co/aoC1znFYL2
Tobias Harris Rocks USA Kobes vs. Milwaukee
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@tobias31 went with the Nike Kobe 10 Elite “USA” against the Bucks https://t.co/mnHvrMEIaW
Kyle Kuzma Goes with Every Possible Kobe A.D. Color Combination
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kylekuzma wearing another colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. against Sacramento https://t.co/sNM6NvKg86
Six games highlight Sunday's lineup, including Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks vs. LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.
Report: Melo, Rockets Discussing Future with Team