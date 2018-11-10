Report: Manchester United Wary of Triggering David De Gea's Contract Extension

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly worried about triggering a 12-month extension in David De Gea's contract because of concerns they could be forced to sell the goalkeeper as a consequence.

Sean Kearns of Metro reported United would rather sign the Spain international to a new long-term contract. An extension would be viewed as "an acceptance of defeat" in their efforts to retain arguably the best goalkeeper in the world.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.