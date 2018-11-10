Report: Manchester United Wary of Triggering David De Gea's Contract Extension

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: goalkeeper David de Gea of Manchester United controls the ball during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Manchester United at on November 7, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly worried about triggering a 12-month extension in David De Gea's contract because of concerns they could be forced to sell the goalkeeper as a consequence.

Sean Kearns of Metro reported United would rather sign the Spain international to a new long-term contract. An extension would be viewed as "an acceptance of defeat" in their efforts to retain arguably the best goalkeeper in the world.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

