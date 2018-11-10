Mino Raiola Says Paul Pogba Has 'Patched Up' His Relationship with Jose Mourinho

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mino Raiola says midfielder Paul Pogba has "patched up" his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The duo's relationship at Old Trafford has come under scrutiny this season after a series of incidents, but Raiola says all is now well between the two men.

"He has patched up his rapport with Jose Mourinho and is calmer now," the agent told RaiSport (h/t Goal's Harry Sherlock). "He feels important to Manchester United, even if Turin and Juventus remain in his heart.”

Mourinho stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy in September, and the two subsequently appeared to clash in a training session:

Pogba has since said losing the armband "didn't affect" him and that he has a "good" relationship with Mourinho, per Miguel Delaney at The Independent.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has offered his view on the midfielder:

Both United and Pogba have endured an inconsistent season. However, results have improved in recent weeks, as the club have beaten Everton, Bournemouth and Juventus.

Pogba has contributed five goals and four assists to the cause. While there is no doubting his talent, he has been unable to consistently produce his best form for Manchester United.

The World Cup winner has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Former club Juventus want to sign him next summer, per Tuttosport (h/t Darren Wells at the Mirror).

Pogba is also wanted at Barcelona by some of the club's key players, according to Adam Crafton at the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old spoke to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Martin Domin at the Mirror) about the possibility of returning to Juventus after United's 2-1 win in Turin on Tuesday.

He said: "Who knows? I’m with United now. There is so much talk about this, but am happy to be playing for Manchester United."

Pogba is an important figure for Manchester United, and the club need Mourinho to get the best out of him if they are to challenge for trophies this season.