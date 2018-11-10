Lewis Hamilton Wins Pole Position in Controversial F1 Qualifying in Brazil

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for Sunday's 2018 Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix after finishing fastest in qualifying on Saturday. Hamilton was quickest in Q3 at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace circuit in Sao Paulo to earn his 10th pole of 2018 and the 100th pole for Mercedes overall.

The world champion's day wasn't without controversy, though, as he faces a potential investigation after appearing to block Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Williams' Sergey Sirotkin in separate incidents during Q2. There is no official word yet about whether or not Hamilton will have to face the stewards.

Similar problems may await Ferrari's Sebatian Vettel, who faces investigation after allegedly damaging the scales after being called in to be weighed while waiting to change to soft compound tyres in Q2.

Vettel was fastest in the third and final practice session earlier in the day. The Ferrari driver was slightly quicker than Hamilton.

Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas led Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in third:

Q1

Heavy rain proved the undoing for several drivers during the first qualifying session. Renault's Carlos Sainz and fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso of McLaren were among those eliminated.

The opening to qualifying belonged to Max Verstappen after the Red Bull Racing star set an early pace that Hamilton and Ferrari duo Vettel and Raikkonen couldn't match.

Hamilton's vehicle looked to be having problems similar to those the champion experienced during FP3:

Ferrari couldn't finish quicker than Verstappen, but there was a symmetry about the times their main drivers clocked:

Q2

Grim weather was still looming ahead of Q2, but the session's start wasn't without controversy after Vettel's incident. Ferrari also wanted to begin the session on soft compound tyres and Vettel didn't want to wait to get them fitted.

He didn't turn off his engine on the weighbridge and allegedly wrecked the scales when he sped off it. Nevertheless, Ferrari's bold strategy with the tyres paid off as both Raikkonen and Vettel finished in the top 10.

BBC Sport's Andrew Benson detailed the exact nature of Vettel's perceived wrongdoing:

Mercedes ultimately owned the session, even if Hamilton also had his troubles:

Hamilton appeared in hot water when he drove toward Sirotkin, forcing the Williams driver onto the grass:

With Sirtokin slowed considerably, Hamilton faced a potential three-place grid penalty. There had been a similar collision earlier in the session between Hamilton and Raikkonen.

Charles Leclerc produced a stunning lap of his own to finish eighth-fastest on slick tyres in tricky conditions. The 21-year-old Sauber ace will be racing for Ferrari next season and offered a tantalising glimpse of his talent.

Bottas' lap stood as the quickest, with Vettel and Hamilton not too much slower:

Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez were among those eliminated.

Q3

The final qualifying session saw Hamilton seize provisional pole from Vettel with just under five minutes remaining. Bottas and Verstappen couldn't change it, finishing third- and fourth-fastest respectively, with Hamilton actually stretching his advantage on his final run.

Ferrari had one more chance to spoil the champion's day, but neither Raikkonen nor Vettel could post times quick enough to snatch pole away at the end.

Hamilton revelled in his performance amid the downpour:

Meanwhile, Vettel remained upbeat despite the looming prospect of an investigation:

Vettel's attitude will likely change if he's hit with a penalty before the race. Hopefully, both he and Hamilton will be allowed to keep their places on the front row and guarantee a thrilling afternoon's driving on Sunday.