Washington's Noah Dickerson Posts Video of Team Bus on Fire After Blown Tire

Washington's Noah Dickerson Posts Video of Team Bus on Fire After Blown TireNovember 10, 2018
Porter Binks/Getty Images
A bus accident caused a scary scene for the Washington men's basketball team following Friday's game at Auburn.
Huskies forward Noah Dickerson posted video on Twitter of the team bus on fire after it blew a tire on the way to the airport:
Noah Dickerson @NDickerson15
When thing couldn’t have gotten any worse tonight.... It did lol https://t.co/1BaVleovZ0
Dickerson added "Everybody's ok!" in a follow-up tweet.
Per Percy Allen of the Seattle Times, the accident occurred around 15 miles from Montgomery, Alabama. The team had to wait for a second bus to come get them around 1:30 a.m. local time.
Washington had dropped to 1-1 after an 88-66 loss against Auburn.
