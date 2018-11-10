Washington's Noah Dickerson Posts Video of Team Bus on Fire After Blown Tire

Porter Binks/Getty Images

A bus accident caused a scary scene for the Washington men's basketball team following Friday's game at Auburn.

Huskies forward Noah Dickerson posted video on Twitter of the team bus on fire after it blew a tire on the way to the airport:

Dickerson added "Everybody's ok!" in a follow-up tweet.

Per Percy Allen of the Seattle Times, the accident occurred around 15 miles from Montgomery, Alabama. The team had to wait for a second bus to come get them around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Washington had dropped to 1-1 after an 88-66 loss against Auburn.