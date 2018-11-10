NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler stated at the start of training camp that he wanted to be traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he is still with the team and the situation may not change in the immediate future.

The Timberwolves reportedly came close to moving Butler to the Miami Heat shortly after his desire to be traded was announced, with Josh Richardson serving as the key player who would have gone from the Heat to the Timberwolves. There would have been more as well, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

That deal did not happen, but it is not clear how or why it fell apart. Richardson is in the first year of a four-year contract that will pay him $42 million, and the 25-year-old is off to a solid start.

An offer by the Houston Rockets that included four first-round draft choices and two other players who don't figure to be in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation was rejected by the Minnesota head coach. Thibodeau wants players who can contribute to his team's now, and not just the future.

While the Rockets could upgrade the trade to include players like Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker, it's not assured that would make the trade come to fruition.

Charania added that another deal involving the Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers could emerge.

Butler is taking steps to drive his point home, as he has sat out games against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers. Other games could be missed as well

While Butler is the biggest name involved in potential trade talks at this point, there is quite a bit of talk concerning Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics and his long-term future.

That future would not appear to be with the Celtics, since Kyrie Irving has indicated that he will stay with Boston on a long-term basis.

Rozier has more to offer than simply manning the role of a backup point guard for years to come, and there are several teams that are interested in his services.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent, and Charania reported that at least seven teams are interested in his services, with the Phoenix Suns being among the most likely to ask for a trade.

If Irving and the Celtics decide to stay together through a max contract, it will make it nearly impossible to keep Rozier. So, while the Celtics have a roster that should allow them to have an excellent chance to win the Eastern Conference championship and perhaps challenge the Golden State Warriors, a trade will almost certainly receive strong consideration this year.