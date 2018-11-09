BYU Receives 6 Sanctions After 4 Boosters Gave CBB Player $12k+ in Benefits

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

BYU's basketball program has received six sanctions stemming from an illegal payment from a booster to a student-athlete.

Per Emily James of NCAA.org, the Division I Committee on Infractions panel discovered a booster paid a BYU men's basketball player more than $12,000 in benefits that include cash, vacations, meals and use of a car.

BYU received two years of probation through Nov. 8, 2020, will vacate all records from games in which the student-athlete played and submit to recruiting restrictions. The school also self-imposed sanctions that include loss of one men's basketball scholarship, a $5,000 fine and additional recruiting restrictions.

Nate Carlisle and Aaron Falk of the Salt Lake Tribune reported in October 2017 that Nick Emery was the player under investigation by the school and NCAA for potentially receiving improper benefits.

Emery announced in April he would be returning to school after withdrawing in November 2017. He was reinstated to the program in June, but the NCAA also issued a nine-game suspension stemming from the investigation into receiving improper benefits.

Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, BYU will vacate 47 wins as a result of the violations.

In announcing sanctions against BYU on Friday, the Committee on Infractions said it was "concerned about the level of unmonitored access" boosters had to Emery.



Emery averaged 14.7 points and 2.5 assists in 70 games with the Cougars over two seasons. He will be eligible to return on Dec. 5 when BYU hosts Utah State.