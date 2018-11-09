Trae Young's Hawks Teammates Filled His Audi Car with Popcorn

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has put himself in the conversation for the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year award early on this season, but a strong start to his career doesn't make him immune from some traditional rookie hazing.

On Friday, Hawks veterans got Young with the classic popcorn-in-the-car prank:

Back in July, the No. 5 overall pick showed off his new matte black Audi R8, which he revealed on Instagram was the first car he had ever bought for himself. Not only that, but his parents surprised him with it. James Lumalu of Busted Coverage noted that the car has a price tag of at least $138,700.

In other words, Young couldn't have been too thrilled to see his ride filled with popcorn.

Young was not the only rookie targeted, though:

Atlanta (3-8) will host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, so the rookies may have to wait to get their vehicles cleaned up.