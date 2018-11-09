Cowboys Rumors: Anonymous Agent Says 10 Players Feel DAL Is Among Worst-Coached

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

On the heels of a 3-5 start to the season, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is reportedly losing some support in the locker room.

Per The Athletic's Calvin Watkins, an unnamed agent said he discussed Garrett's ability as a head coach with multiple players.

"I asked 10 players, they said they are one of the worst-coached teams they've been on," the agent said. "Lack of attention to detail and the attention to detail is on the wrong thing."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave Garrett a vote of confidence during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's G-Bag Nation (h/t Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News) after the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5:

"He's got outstanding background in our game. He's gained a Harvard, or whatever kind of degree -- the best in the world -- in the NFL through being your head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. I want to put all of that together and use it.

"Now, does he have some things that others may do better, or does he have some things that he could do better? Of course. But what we've got here is an asset that I think will get us to where we want to go, and that's a championship."

The agent's comment about attention to detail is surprising because Garrett has specifically cited that as one thing he always tries to instill.

"The biggest thing we tried to preach to our guys [in 2010] was just to prepare for the opportunity that we have on Sunday," Garrett told reporters in December 2017. "It's the same thing we're preaching right now to our team, to get ready for this opportunity that we have.''

Garrett is the Cowboys' longest-tenured head coach since Tom Landry. He was hired on an interim basis in November 2010 before taking over full-time after the 2010 season.

In nine seasons as Dallas' head coach, Garrett's 70 wins are the second-most in franchise history (Landry: 250). The 52-year-old has only led the team to two playoff appearances with just one win in 2014.