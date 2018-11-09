Brock Lesnar's Schedule, CM Punk's Next Gig and More in the WWE News for Nov. 9

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Brock Lesnar's Upcoming Schedule

WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar will be very busy when the calendar flips to 2019.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton), Lesnar's new deal with WWE includes appearances at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27 and WrestleMania 35 on Apr. 7.

In addition to his WWE schedule, Meltzer noted UFC is eyeing the Lesnar-Daniel Cormier showdown for the heavyweight title at UFC 235 on Mar. 2.

The potential dates for Lesnar's WWE run and a potential UFC fight could be in conflict. If he's training for a mixed martial arts fight, it will be hard to work the intense physical style he so often does in a WWE ring.

Lesnar has pulled off double duty in the past. The two-time universal champion worked at WrestleMania 32 against Dean Ambrose, challenged Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July and returned to WWE at SummerSlam the following month against Randy Orton.

CM Punk Returns to MMA

After two fights in mixed martial arts, CM Punk is going to try talking about the sport as a commentator.

Cage Fury Fighting Championships told MMA Junkie's John Morgan that Punk has signed with the company to serve as a commentator at the promotion's CFFC 71 event on Dec. 14.

"CM Punk's knowledge and passion for MMA is incredible, and his charisma and personality make him a perfect fit for this role," CFFC president Rob Haydak said in a statement. "By pairing him with Mike Gill, a true sports broadcasting veteran who has been around the fight game his whole career in Atlantic City, we have a great combination for our first show on UFC Fight Pass."

Punk tried his hand at professional fighting in UFC.

The former WWE champion didn't have a successful transition, losing both of his fights. He looked better in his second match against Mike Jackson, making it through all three rounds before losing by unanimous decision at UFC 225.

That's a vast improvement from Punk's first MMA fight when he was submitted by Mickey Gall 134 seconds into the first round at UFC 203.

WWE Pursuing NJPW Stars

As New Japan Pro Wrestling continues to grow in popularity around the world, it seemed like a matter of time before WWE made a play for some of the promotion's top stars.

Per Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Josh Gagnon), WWE reached out to "at least" three New Japan wrestlers, including Tetsuya Naito, at some point after June's NJPW Dominion.



The names of the other wrestlers targeted by WWE weren't mentioned, but Naito turned down the offer. The 36-year-old has spent 12 years with New Japan, including starting his career with the company in 2005 before brief stints in TNA (2009) and CMLL (2009-10).

Free Match of the Day: Brock Lesnar vs. A.J. Styles

As Lesnar and A.J. Styles get set to fight in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series for the second straight year, WWE took the opportunity to remind fans of how good their first bout from 2017 was.

Since WWE went back to the brand split in 2016, Survivor Series has had the Raw vs. SmackDown hook featuring cross-promotion matches. Lesnar and Styles were the top men's singles champions for their respective brand.

In the end, Lesnar was able to stop the Phenomenal One by catching him with an F-5 as Styles was going for the phenomenal forearm.