WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar to Work Royal Rumble; UFC Eyes March for Cormier Fight

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

Brock Lesnar celebrates, with his manager Paul Heyman, after winning the WWE Universal Championship match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar is still plotting his return to the UFC, even after regaining the WWE universal title at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton), the UFC is targeting Lesnar to headline its March 2 show against heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The UFC has teased Cormier vs. Lesnar, with the champ calling out the WWE star after his win over Stipe Miocic in July:

Meltzer added that Lesnar is expected to work at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 27. It's unknown at this point who Lesnar's opponent at that show will be, though there will be a "significant angle" moving forward that doesn't include Braun Strowman after the two wrestled at Crown Jewel.

Lesnar's return to mixed martial arts has been an ongoing storyline on WWE television dating back to SummerSlam. Paul Heyman referenced it multiple times in the build to that show, saying The Beast would take the championship with him to the UFC.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report