CM Punk to Commentate for Cage Fury Fighting Championships at CFFC 71

CM Punk is returning to the world of mixed martial arts, albeit in a different role that will require less physical exertion.

Per MMA Junkie's John Morgan, Punk will serve as an announcer for Cage Fury Fighting Championships at the Dec. 14 CFFC 71 event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"I can't wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass," Punk said. "CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport's up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun, and I'm really excited to have the chance to be a part of it."

After leaving professional wrestling in 2014, Punk tried his hand at mixed martial arts with two fights in the UFC. The former WWE champion didn't have an easy transition, losing both of his matches, including a unanimous-decision defeat against Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in June.

The good news for Punk is he always had the ability to talk, dating back to his time in WWE. He has an understanding of MMA and the charisma to be an entertaining and informative commentator.