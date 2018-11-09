Real Madrid Reportedly Planning to Sign Espanyol's Mario Hermoso in January

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Mario Hermoso of RCD Espanyol controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 22, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images,)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to take up their option on Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso in January. 

According to Cristina Navarro and Pablo Polo of Marca, Real have the right to re-sign their former youth player for €7.5 million (£6.5 million), and they are preparing to exercise that option sooner rather than later.  

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

