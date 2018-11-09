Real Madrid Reportedly Planning to Sign Espanyol's Mario Hermoso in January

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to take up their option on Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso in January.

According to Cristina Navarro and Pablo Polo of Marca, Real have the right to re-sign their former youth player for €7.5 million (£6.5 million), and they are preparing to exercise that option sooner rather than later.

