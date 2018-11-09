Cam Newton on Week 10 Blowout Loss to Steelers: 'We Just Got Whupped'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had the perfect description of his team's showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Thursday's 52-21 loss.

"We just got whupped, man," he said, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer. "It happens."

That was certainly the case, and the loss ended Carolina's three-game winning streak and dropped it to 6-3. Newton struggled with Pittsburgh's constant pressure and finished 23-of-29 passing for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while being sacked five times.

His interception was particularly poor and gave the Steelers the lead when he threw the ball away in the middle of the field to avoid a safety. Vince Williams was waiting for it and returned it for a touchdown.

The loss certainly wasn't all on Newton, as the offensive line struggled to protect him throughout the game, and the defense was nowhere to be found as Ben Roethlisberger went 22-of-25 passing for 328 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Fortunately for the Panthers, they are still in the middle of the playoff race and have the opportunity to make up some ground on the 7-1 New Orleans Saints in the NFC South before their head-to-head clashes in two of the final three weeks.

Carolina faces the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns in the next four contests. Only Seattle isn't under .500, and it is just 4-4.

