Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

The Golden State Warriors (10-1) will be gunning for their ninth straight victory Thursday, when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (8-2) as large home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Warriors are a perfect 6-0 straight up at home this season, and they have covered their past four games overall, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

NBA point spread: The Warriors opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total is at 234.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



Why the Bucks Can Cover the Spread

Golden State will be without its top defensive player, as forward Draymond Green will miss this game because of a foot injury. That means Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (25.8 points per game) should be able to dominate whomever he is matched up against. Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.3 points in three games since missing a 124-109 win over the Toronto Raptors on October 29 because he was in the league's concussion protocol, so all looks to be well.

The Bucks kicked off a four-game West Coast road trip with a 118-103 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers as two-point favorites Tuesday, but they have not lost or failed to cover the spread in consecutive games this year.

Why the Warriors Can Cover the Spread

The two-time defending NBA champion Warriors have proved lately that motivation and health will determine how many games they win and cover this season. As long as they can stay healthy, they will remain strong favorites for a three-peat and can basically beat the number whenever they feel like it.

At least that is how it seems. This team has been so good in covering seven of eight during its winning streak that few remember an 0-3 start against the spread. Even with Green out, Golden State still has the ability to cover quickly based on its NBA-leading offense.

Smart Betting Pick

These are the two best offensive teams in the league, making for an intriguing matchup and featuring a few of the top MVP candidates. Antetokounmpo will get to take his shot at beating the Warriors, and he has shown that he can carry his team on the road, with Milwaukee recently hanging in there against the Boston Celtics in a 117-113 loss despite giving up 24 three-pointers. The Bucks will keep this one close too and cover.

NBA betting trends

Milwaukee is 5-2 ATS in its past seven games.

The total has gone over in 19 of Milwaukee's past 25 games.

The total has gone over in five of Golden State's past seven games.

