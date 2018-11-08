Jose Mourinho: 'I Hope We Arrive on Time' for 'Final' vs. Young Boys

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho looks on during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Manchester United at on November 07, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has described the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash with Young Boys as a "final" and expressed his hope the team get there on time.

United came from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 on Wednesday to potentially put them within three points of qualifying for the knockout phase, but the Red Devils have been delayed in arriving to both of their European home matches this season.

Mourinho told BT Sport (h/t MailOnline's Will Griffee):

"We have a final now to play at home. We thought we would have two finals but now we have one final. If we win that final against Young Boys, if my maths is right—we qualify. I hope we arrive on time.

"We had an amazing escort here, thanks to the Italian police, let’s hope we arrive on time, get the three points and qualify."

If United win against Young Boys on November 27 and Valencia fail to beat Juventus in Turin, they'll secure a place in the knockout phase.

                                  

